Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

The Latest: Some Serie A players set to resume practicing

May 3, 2020 6:05 am
 
< a min read
      

The Latest on the effects of the new coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Serie A soccer clubs are in limbo with several regions of Italy allowing players to begin practicing on an individual basis at training centers on Monday while the government has set a May 18 return to the practice field for teams.

Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora is seeking clarification from the government’s techno-scientific coronavirus commission.

Advertisement

Emilia-Romagna, Campania, Lazio and Sardinia have each given the go-ahead for teams in their regions to begin individual training. Those regions contain eight Serie A clubs: Bologna, Sassuolo, Spal, Parma, Napoli, Lazio, Roma and Cagliari.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown.

The government announced a week ago that individual athletes can resume training on Monday May 4, while teams can restart May 18.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

B-1B Lancer conducts joint mission over South China Sea

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union