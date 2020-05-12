Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifying postponed

May 12, 2020 4:53 am
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The qualifying tournament for the 2021 Women’s Cricket World Cup has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United States, the West Indies and Zimbabwe were to play in the tournament in Sri Lanka from July 3-19 and three were to qualify.

The International Cricket Council has not set new dates.

The Women’s World Cup is in New Zealand in February and March.

