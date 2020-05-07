Thursday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed K Tyler Bass, WR Isaiah Hodgins, and CB Dane Jackson to four-year contracts.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with undrafted free agents; C Aaron Brewer, LB Cale Garrett, LB Khaylan Kearse-Thomas, TE Tommy Hudson, OT Brandon Kemp, OT Anthony McKinney, WR Mason Kinsey, WR Nick Westbrook, WR Kristian Wilkerson, WR Kyle Williams, K Tucker McCann, RB Cameron Scarlett, NT Kobe Smith and DT Teair Tart.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Completed the permanent transfer of MF Chris Durkin to Sint-Truidense V.V..

