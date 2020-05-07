Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Transactions

May 7, 2020 7:02 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB J.K. Dobbins and S Geno Stone. Agreed to trems with undrafted free agents G Evan Adams and DT Aaron Crawford.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed K Tyler Bass, WR Isaiah Hodgins, and CB Dane Jackson to four-year contracts.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Agreed to terms with undrafted free agents; K Dominik Eberle, WR Siaosi Mariner, and DT Mike Panasiuk.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DE Jason Strowbridge.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Josh Uche, K Justin Rohrwasser, OL Justin Herron and LB Cassh Maluia.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with undrafted free agents; C Aaron Brewer, LB Cale Garrett, LB Khaylan Kearse-Thomas, TE Tommy Hudson, OT Brandon Kemp, OT Anthony McKinney, WR Mason Kinsey, WR Nick Westbrook, WR Kristian Wilkerson, WR Kyle Williams, K Tucker McCann, RB Cameron Scarlett, NT Kobe Smith and DT Teair Tart.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Completed the permanent transfer of MF Chris Durkin to Sint-Truidense V.V..

