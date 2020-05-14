Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Baseball Hall Of Fame

NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME — Appointed Ken Kendrick to the Board of Directors.

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Robert Windsor and WR Dezmon Patmon.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS – Signed CB Aaron Colvin.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — DT Mark Mackie announced his retirement from the Canadian Football League.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced that the team and President and CEO Ahron Cohen have mutually agreed to part ways.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Adam Brooks to a two-year contract extension.

Ontario Hockey League

ERIE OTTERS — Agreed to two-year contract extensions with the coaching staff. Head coach Chris Hartsburg, associate coach BJ Adams and assistant coach Wes Wolfe.

