Thursday’s Transactions

NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME — Appointed Ken Kendrick to the Board of Directors.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Robert Windsor and WR Dezmon Patmon.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed G/T Patrick Omameh.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS – Signed CB Aaron Colvin.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — DT Mark Mackie announced his retirement from the Canadian Football League.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced that the team and President and CEO Ahron Cohen have mutually agreed to part ways.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Adam Brooks to a two-year contract extension.
ERIE OTTERS — Agreed to two-year contract extensions with the coaching staff; Head coach Chris Hartsburg, associate coach BJ Adams and assistant coach Wes Wolfe.
|National Women’s Hockey League
BUFFALO BEAUTS — Signed D Dominique Kremer.
BOSTON PRIDE — Signed D2020 first-round draft pick F Tereza Vanisova.
CONNECTICUT WHALE — Signed D Maggie LaGue.
METROPOLITAN RIVETERS — Signed 2020 third-round pick G Tera Hofmann.
