Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Baseball Hall Of Fame

NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME — Appointed Ken Kendrick to the Board of Directors.

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Robert Windsor and WR Dezmon Patmon.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed G/T Patrick Omameh.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS – Signed CB Aaron Colvin.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — DT Mark Mackie announced his retirement from the Canadian Football League.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced that the team and President and CEO Ahron Cohen have mutually agreed to part ways.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Adam Brooks to a two-year contract extension.

Ontario Hockey League

ERIE OTTERS — Agreed to two-year contract extensions with the coaching staff; Head coach Chris Hartsburg, associate coach BJ Adams and assistant coach Wes Wolfe.

National Women’s Hockey League

BUFFALO BEAUTS — Signed D Dominique Kremer.

BOSTON PRIDE — Signed D2020 first-round draft pick F Tereza Vanisova.

CONNECTICUT WHALE — Signed D Maggie LaGue.

METROPOLITAN RIVETERS — Signed 2020 third-round pick G Tera Hofmann.

