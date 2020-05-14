Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Transactions

May 14, 2020 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Baseball Hall Of Fame

NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME — Appointed Ken Kendrick to the Board of Directors.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Robert Windsor and WR Dezmon Patmon.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed G/T Patrick Omameh.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS – Signed CB Aaron Colvin.

Advertisement
Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — DT Mark Mackie announced his retirement from the Canadian Football League.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced that the team and President and CEO Ahron Cohen have mutually agreed to part ways.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Adam Brooks to a two-year contract extension.

Ontario Hockey League

ERIE OTTERS — Agreed to two-year contract extensions with the coaching staff; Head coach Chris Hartsburg, associate coach BJ Adams and assistant coach Wes Wolfe.

National Women’s Hockey League

BUFFALO BEAUTS — Signed D Dominique Kremer.

BOSTON PRIDE — Signed 2020 first-round draft pick F Tereza Vanisova.

CONNECTICUT WHALE — Signed D Maggie LaGue.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

METROPOLITAN RIVETERS — Signed 2020 third-round pick G Tera Hofmann.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|14 Fort Belvoir Procurement and Tech Plus...
5|14 2020 Cybersecurity Canon Awards...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Florida returns after more than two years of deployment

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system