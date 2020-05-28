Thursday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed LB Matt Judon to a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Eli Apple to a one-year contract.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed free agent TE Paul Butler. Placed TE Nick O’Leary on reserve/non-football injury list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived WR Tim White.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Carlos Hyde. Waived G Demetrius Knox.
NYU — Named Stuart Robinson Assistant Vice President and Director of Athletics.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.