Thursday’s Transactions

May 28, 2020 10:30 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed LB Matt Judon to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Eli Apple to a one-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed free agent TE Paul Butler. Placed TE Nick O’Leary on reserve/non-football injury list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived WR Tim White.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Carlos Hyde. Waived G Demetrius Knox.

COLLEGE

NYU — Named Stuart Robinson Assistant Vice President and Director of Athletics.

