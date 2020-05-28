Thursday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed LB Matt Judon to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Eli Apple to a one-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed free agent TE Paul Butler. Placed TE Nick O’Leary on reserve/non-football injury list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived WR Tim White.

Advertisement

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Carlos Hyde. Waived G Demetrius Knox.

COLLEGE

NYU — Named Stuart Robinson Assistant Vice President and Director of Athletics.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.