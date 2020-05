By The Associated Press

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with LB Deone Bucannon.

SOCCER

U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION — Announced the resignation of chief legal officer Lydia Wahlke.

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Hired Jaap Stam as head coach.

COLLEGE

EAST TENNESSEE STATE — Hired Turner Battle as assistant basketball coach.

