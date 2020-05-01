Listen Live Sports

Titans agree to terms with safety Ibraheim Campbell

May 1, 2020 6:45 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran safety Ibraheim Campbell.

Campbell, who turns 28 on May 13, spent much of last season recovering from a knee injury before the Green Bay Packers activated him from the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Nov. 5.

He played seven games with three starts and had 15 tackles as well as two special-teams stops during the 2019 regular season. He had two tackles on defense plus three stops on special teams during the Packers’ two playoff games.

The 2015 fourth-round draft pick from Northwestern has played for the Cleveland Browns (2015-17), Houston Texans (2017), Dallas Cowboys (2018), New York Jets (2018) and Packers (2018-19).

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

