Tottenham’s Alli: Reported robbery was ‘horrible experience’

May 13, 2020 5:31 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Tottenham and England footballer Dele Alli said he went through a “horrible experience” after a reported robbery at his home in north London.

The midfielder referenced the incident on social media after reports he was attacked by robbers and ordered to hand over valuables.

Police confirmed they were called to a house in Barnet early Wednesday after two men gained entry and stole jewelry, including watches, before fleeing.

“Two male occupants at the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “They did not require hospital treatment.”

No arrests have been made.

“Thank you for all the messages,” Alli posted on Twitter. “Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support.”

Tottenham did not respond to a message seeking comment, but the club retweeted Alli’s message, saying: “We’re with you.”

The Premier League season has been suspended for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

