Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Troy-Army set 4-game series in football

May 15, 2020 2:48 pm
 
< a min read
      

Troy and Army have scheduled a four-game series in football, spanning from 2022-2031.

The schools announced Friday they will meet in Troy in 2022 and 2031. Army will host games in 2023 and 2030.

Troy and Army have never met on the football field. It’s the Trojans’ second series against a service academy.

They faced Navy in 2011 and 2012 with both teams winning their home game.

Advertisement

Troy strength and conditioning coach Rusty Whitt is a U.S. Army veteran, who was Army’s assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2019.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tech. Sgt. greets family during day off from care facility

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system