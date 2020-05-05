Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Transactions

May 5, 2020 6:32 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed OLB Pernell McPhee.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed undrafted free agents; LB Solomon Ajayi, S Elijah Benton, S Jovante Moffatt, WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, WR Tony Brown, QB Kevin Davidson, T Drake Dorbeck, T Alex Taylor, CB A.J. Green, CB Jameson Houston, RB Brian Herrien, RB Ben LeMay, DE George Obinna, DT Jeffery Whatley and TE Nate Wieting.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DE Aaron Lynch.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed T Josh Wells.

HOCKEY
Western Hockey League

CALGARY HITMEN — Signed D Carter Yakemchuk.

