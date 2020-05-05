Tuesday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed OLB Pernell McPhee.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed undrafted free agents; LB Solomon Ajayi, S Elijah Benton, S Jovante Moffatt, WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, WR Tony Brown, QB Kevin Davidson, T Drake Dorbeck, T Alex Taylor, CB A.J. Green, CB Jameson Houston, RB Brian Herrien, RB Ben LeMay, DE George Obinna, DT Jeffery Whatley and TE Nate Wieting.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DE Aaron Lynch.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed T Josh Wells.
|HOCKEY
|Western Hockey League
CALGARY HITMEN — Signed D Carter Yakemchuk.
