Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Transactions

May 5, 2020 7:01 pm
 
< a min read
      
FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed OLB Pernell McPhee. Signed fifth-round draft pick DT Broderick Washington. Signed undrafted free agents; CB Khalil Dorsey, WR Jaylon Moore, CB Josh Nurse, S Nigel Warrior, OLB Marcus Willoughby and TE Eli Wolf.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed undrafted free agents; LB Solomon Ajayi, S Elijah Benton, S Jovante Moffatt, WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, WR Tony Brown, QB Kevin Davidson, T Drake Dorbeck, T Alex Taylor, CB A.J. Green, CB Jameson Houston, RB Brian Herrien, RB Ben LeMay, DE George Obinna, DT Jeffery Whatley and TE Nate Wieting.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DE Aaron Lynch.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed undrafted free agents; TE Nick Bowers, CB Madre Harper, LS Liam McCullough and LB Javin White.

Advertisement

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed undrafted free agents; TE Rashod Berry, DB Myles Bryant, TE Jake Burt, DL Nick Coe, LB De’Jon Harris, WR Will Hastings, QB Brian Lewerke, DL Bill Murray, WR Sean Riley, QB J’Mar Smith, RB J.J. Taylor, LB Kyahva Tezino, WR Jeff Thomas, DL Courtney Wallace and WR Isaiah Zuber.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Reggie White.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed T Josh Wells.

HOCKEY
Western Hockey League

Calgary Hitmen — Signed D Carter Yakemchuk.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Sec. Mark Esper participates in virtual conversation

Today in History

1961: Alan Shepard becomes first American in space