Tuesday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed OLB Pernell McPhee. Signed fifth-round draft pick DT Broderick Washington. Signed undrafted free agents; CB Khalil Dorsey, WR Jaylon Moore, CB Josh Nurse, S Nigel Warrior, OLB Marcus Willoughby and TE Eli Wolf.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed undrafted free agents; LB Solomon Ajayi, S Elijah Benton, S Jovante Moffatt, WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, WR Tony Brown, QB Kevin Davidson, T Drake Dorbeck, T Alex Taylor, CB A.J. Green, CB Jameson Houston, RB Brian Herrien, RB Ben LeMay, DE George Obinna, DT Jeffery Whatley and TE Nate Wieting.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DE Aaron Lynch.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed undrafted free agents; TE Nick Bowers, CB Madre Harper, LS Liam McCullough and LB Javin White.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed undrafted free agents; TE Rashod Berry, DB Myles Bryant, TE Jake Burt, DL Nick Coe, LB De’Jon Harris, WR Will Hastings, QB Brian Lewerke, DL Bill Murray, WR Sean Riley, QB J’Mar Smith, RB J.J. Taylor, LB Kyahva Tezino, WR Jeff Thomas, DL Courtney Wallace and WR Isaiah Zuber.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Reggie White.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed T Josh Wells.

HOCKEY Western Hockey League

Calgary Hitmen — Signed D Carter Yakemchuk.

