By The Associated Press

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Kevin Peterson to a one-year contract. Released CB Andre Chachere.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Danny Pinter.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Tua Tagovailoa, T Raekwon Davis, DE Curtis Weaver and LS Blake Ferguson.

