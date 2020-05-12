Tuesday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Kevin Peterson to a one-year contract. Released CB Andre Chachere.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed OLB Pernell McPhee. Waived WR Sean Modster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Danny Pinter.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Tua Tagovailoa, T Raekwon Davis, DE Curtis Weaver and LS Blake Ferguson.

Advertisement

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Placed WR Devin Lucien on the retired list.<

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.