Tuesday’s Transactions

May 12, 2020 4:54 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Kevin Peterson to a one-year contract. Released CB Andre Chachere.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed OLB Pernell McPhee. Waived WR Sean Modster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Danny Pinter.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Tua Tagovailoa, T Raekwon Davis, DE Curtis Weaver and LS Blake Ferguson.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Placed WR Devin Lucien on the retired list.<

