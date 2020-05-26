Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Acquired C Kristine Anigwe and a 2021 third-round pick from the Dallas Wings. Waived 2020 draftees F Beatrice Mompremier and G Tynice Martin. Moved C Maria Vadeeva to the suspended list.
|HOCKEY
|Western Hockey League
VICTORIA ROYALS — Named Dan Price general manager and head coach.
GEORGE MASON — Named Kara Mupo head women’s lacrosse coach.
NORTHWESTERN — Announced graduate transfers QB Peyton Ramsey and P Derek Adams have transfered from Indiana and Kent St.
VANDERBILT — Named Damany Hendrix assistant men’s basketball coach.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.