Tuesday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Acquired C Kristine Anigwe and a 2021 third-round pick from the Dallas Wings. Waived 2020 draftees F Beatrice Mompremier and G Tynice Martin. Moved C Maria Vadeeva to the suspended list.

HOCKEY Western Hockey League

VICTORIA ROYALS — Named Dan Price general manager and head coach.

COLLEGE

GEORGE MASON — Named Kara Mupo head women’s lacrosse coach.

NORTHWESTERN — Announced graduate transfers QB Peyton Ramsey and P Derek Adams have transfered from Indiana and Kent St.

VANDERBILT — Named Damany Hendrix assistant men’s basketball coach.

