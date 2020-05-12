Listen Live Sports

UConn, Mississippi State to play in Hall of Fame tourney

May 12, 2020 12:12 pm
 
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — UConn and Mississippi State are scheduled to play in November’s Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge basketball tournament in Connecticut.

The Huskies are scheduled to take on instate rival Quinnipiac in the tournament’s first round while the Bulldogs open the tournament against Maine.

The winners will face off the next day in the championship game and the losers will meet in a third-place game.

The tournament is hosted by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and held at the Mohegan Sun Arena, about 30 miles from UConn’s campus in Storrs.

Mississippi State and UConn have not met since the 2017 national semifinals in which the Bulldogs upset the top-ranked Huskies 66-64 in overtime to snap the Huskies’ record 111-game win streak.

