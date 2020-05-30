Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ukraine’s soccer restart disrupted by positive tests

May 30, 2020 8:02 am
 
< a min read
      

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian Premier League restarted Saturday but one game was called off when an unspecified number of soccer players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

The league said players and staff from last-placed Karpaty Lviv had tested positive ahead of Sunday’s match against Mariupol.

They aren’t showing symptoms and are in self-isolation, Karpaty said, adding that the squad would undergo more testing Monday.

The league is playing its first games since March 15, with Kolos and Desna kicking off the opening match.

Advertisement

There are nine rounds left. The league is due to finish July 19 with a European qualification playoff following 10 days later.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Learn how CTIIC and the Cyber Threat Framework are creating a common lexicon for agencies to understand security threats in this free webinar.

According to UEFA rankings, Ukraine is the second strongest league in Europe now playing, behind Germany.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Observing Ramadan at sea aboard the USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system