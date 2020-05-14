Listen Live Sports

UNLV graduate transfer Jonah Antonio headed to Wake Forest

May 14, 2020 8:39 pm
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — UNLV graduate transfer Jonah Antonio says he will join Wake Forest.

The 6-foot-5 guard announced his decision in a social-media post Thursday.

Antonio started his career at Mount St. Mary’s, spent a year at South Plains College in Texas and then last season with the Runnin’ Rebels. The Australian guard averaged 6.9 points as a part-time starter and was second on the team with 53 made 3-pointers, though he shot just 31.5% from behind the arc.

Antonio joins a program being led by new coach Steve Forbes, who left East Tennessee State to replaced fired coach Danny Manning with the Demon Deacons.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

