Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

US youngster Reyna’s 1st Bundesliga start foiled by injury

May 16, 2020 10:50 am
 
1 min read
      

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Gio Reyna was set to make his first professional start when Germany’s Bundesliga resumed Saturday following a two-month break cause by the new coronavirus, but the 17-year-old American got hurt during warmups before Dortmund’s match against Schalke.

Reyna made his debut for Dortmund on Jan. 18, becoming the youngest American in the Bundesliga at 17 years, 2 months, 5 days. Before the season was stopped by the pandemic, the attacking midfielder had 11 appearances as a substitute: eight in the Bundesliga, two in the Champions League and one in the German Cup. He scored his first senior goal on Feb. 4 in a German Cup loss to Werder Bremen.

He is a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna and women’s team player Danielle Egan Reyna.

Reyna left the academy of Major League Soccer’s New York City team, where his father was then director of soccer, to sign with Dortmund in July. Reyna had been set to join the U.S. national team for the first time in March, but the Americans’ matches were called off because of the pandemic.

Advertisement

The game, played without fans, was among five Saturday as the Bundesliga became the first major European league to resume following the coronavirus outbreak.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tech. Sgt. greets family during day off from care facility

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system