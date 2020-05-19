Listen Live Sports

USC hires Jeremy Kipp as men’s and women’s swim coach

May 19, 2020 3:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeremy Kipp is the new head coach of Southern California’s men’s and women’s swimming teams, replacing Dave Salo, who is retiring after 14 years.

Kipp spent the last two years in a similar job at Northwestern, where his teams were among the best in program history. He previously coached for three years at Boise State and at UC Santa Barbara.

Kipp returns to USC, where he was on staff from 2008 to 2015, the first three years as an assistant and the last five as head assistant under Salo.

The 42-year-old Kipp was the national team coach for Austria at the 2009 European championships and was the personal coach for Olympian Markus Roga.

