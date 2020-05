By The Associated Press

FOOTBALL

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with CB Johnathan Joseph on a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

NEW JERSEY CITY UNIVERSITY — Named Lukasz Zagowalko women’s assistant wrestling coach.

TUSCULUM — Named Meagan Price women’s basketball head coach.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.