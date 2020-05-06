Wednesday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed 2020 draft picks G Ben Bredeson, DT Justin Madubuike and WR James Proche. Signed undrafted free agents TE Jake Breeland, OLB John Daka, P Dom Maggio and LB Kristian Welch.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Agreed to terms with OL Cameron Erving.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed Ruvell Martin for minority coaching fellowship.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with CB Johnathan Joseph on a one-year contract.

Advertisement

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Agreed to terms with OL Michael Liedtke on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Named Pat Connelly as Vice President of Player Personnel and J.J. Polk as Assistant General Manager.

COLLEGE

NEW JERSEY CITY UNIVERSITY — Named Lukasz Zagowalko women’s assistant wrestling coach.

TUSCULUM — Named Meagan Price women’s basketball head coach.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.