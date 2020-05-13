Listen Live Sports

Wednesday's Transactions

May 13, 2020
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DE Jonathan Greenard to a four-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Isaiah Rodgers to a four-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Brandon Jones.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed TE Dalton Keene to a four-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DT Larrell Murchison to a four-year contract.

HOCKEY
Western Hockey League

CALGARY HITMEN — Signed F Tristan Zandee.

