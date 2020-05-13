Wednesday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DE Jonathan Greenard to a four-year contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Isaiah Rodgers to a four-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Brandon Jones.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed TE Dalton Keene to a four-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DT Larrell Murchison to a four-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|Western Hockey League
CALGARY HITMEN — Signed F Tristan Zandee.
