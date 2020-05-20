Wednesday’s Transactions, Writethru

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed S Patrick Chung to a two-year contract extension through 2023. Signed 2020 second-round draft pick DB Kyle Dugger.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Singed F Jesper Olofsson to a one-year contract.
|National Women’s Hockey League
BOSTON PRIDE — Re-signed G Lovisa Selander.
NCAA — Named Denee Barracato to NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee.
