Wednesday’s Transactions, Writethru

May 20, 2020 5:01 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed S Patrick Chung to a two-year contract extension through 2023. Signed 2020 second-round draft pick DB Kyle Dugger.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Singed F Jesper Olofsson to a one-year contract.

National Women’s Hockey League

BOSTON PRIDE — Re-signed G Lovisa Selander.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Named Denee Barracato to NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee.

