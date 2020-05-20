Wednesday’s Transactions, Writethru

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed S Patrick Chung to a two-year contract extension through 2023. Signed 2020 second-round draft pick DB Kyle Dugger.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Singed F Jesper Olofsson to a one-year contract.

National Women’s Hockey League

BOSTON PRIDE — Re-signed G Lovisa Selander.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Named Denee Barracato to NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.