Wolfpack women add high-scoring Perez as graduate transfer

May 14, 2020 12:13 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State is adding graduate transfer Raina Perez from Cal State Fullerton.

The Wolfpack announced Perez’s addition Thursday for next season. The 5-foot-4 guard was the Big West Conference player of the year after averaging a league-best 19.8 points and shooting 46% from the field, including about 36% from 3-point range. She also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists as a redshirt junior with the Titans.

She will provide help to a Wolfpack backcourt that lost No. 2 scorer Aislinn Konig, who averaged 11 points.

N.C. State is set to return five of its top six scorers from a 28-win team that won the program’s first Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title since 1991 and finished at No. 8 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

