Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Zoom wall takes in soccer match as Danish soccer resumes

May 28, 2020 2:44 pm
 
1 min read
      

AARHUS, Denmark (AP) — As professional soccer returned to Denmark, fans used Zoom to be part of the action.

Thousands of Danish soccer fans logged into the conferencing software Thursday evening and were transported into the Ceres Park stadium for a league game between AGF Aarhus and Randers that heralded the resumption of the country’s pandemic-affected season.

While the stadium itself was without fans, the faces of thousands of supporters who joined the Zoom call were shown on giant screens that ran along one side of the field.

Families wearing club shirts and scarves cheered inside their living rooms. Some were seen clenching their fists in joy after Simon Piesinger scored with a lob from 40 yards (meters) to put Randers, the visiting team, ahead in the 36th minute. The score was 1-0 at halftime.

Advertisement

Ahead of the game, Aarhus described the Zoom wall as the world’s first “virtual grandstand.”

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: VA and DISA provide insight into agency cloud strategies in this free webinar.

Crowd noise was piped in for the match and there were cardboard “spectators” in place in the stands.

Games are being played without spectators in Denmark, like in other countries, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Danish Superliga has been suspended since the middle of May.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News Sports News Technology News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG, Navy seize drug trafficking vessel

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system