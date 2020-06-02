Listen Live Sports

2-year-old filly dies after training injury at Santa Anita

June 9, 2020 10:27 pm
 
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A horse broke down during a workout at Santa Anita and was euthanized, making it the 14th fatality at the track since late December.

Lightsaber, a 2-year-old filly who had yet to race, died Sunday in what the California Horse Racing Board called a training-related death. She sustained a left hind leg fracture and attending veterinarians found the injury was unrecoverable, which led to Lightsaber being euthanized.

The California-bred filly was purchased by trainer Eric Kruljac for $55,000 in 2019.

Santa Anita resumed live racing on May 15, although it is closed to the public and media. The Arcadia track closed on March 27 because of the coronavirus pandemic, although training was allowed to continue.

The Associated Press

