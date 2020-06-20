Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

20-year ban for equestrian rider in horse abuse case

June 9, 2020 7:45 am
 
< a min read
      

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A record 20-year ban in equestrian has been imposed on a rider from the United Arab Emirates for horse abuse at a long-distance race.

The horse, Castlebar Contraband, was euthanized after a “catastrophic injury” sustained after being injected with a banned sedative for a 90-kilometer (56-mile) endurance race in France.

The International Equestrian Federation said the ban until June 2040 imposed on Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Faisal al Qasimi was the strongest in its history.

He was previously banned for two years in 2012 when a different horse tested positive for testosterone.

Advertisement

The sedative, xylazine, can be used to lower a horse’s heart rate and for nerve blocking to allow it to run through pain.

        Insight by PROPRICER: A new Federal News Network report demonstrates that DoD’s need for speed and accuracy means it has to update their acquisition processes and ensure it has quality data.

The sheikh was ordered to pay 32,500 Swiss francs ($34,000) in fines and legal costs. He can appeal against his sanctions at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The FEI suspended the UAE member federation in 2015 because of cases of doping, horse abuse and faked results in endurance races.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

37th TRW Airman earns FAPAC Uniformed Services Award