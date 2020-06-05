Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

2020 MLB Proposal Comparison by Team

June 5, 2020 6:44 pm
 
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison of 2020 salaries for teams under the Major League Baseball proposal of May 26 and the Major League Baseball Players Association proposal of May 31. Figures includes the 899 players on March 28 rosters and injured lists, plus Michael Pineda, who has a guaranteed contract and has 39 games remaining on the restricted list. Proposal details were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources. The MLB proposal is based on a sliding scale and prorated pay over an 82-game season, and players would be eligible to share from an additional $200 million postseasob bonus pool. The MLBPA proposal is based on prorated pay over a 114-game season. For some players, parts of deferred salaries are discounted to reflect present-day values Prorated shares of signing bonuses, termination pay, option buyouts and cash transactions are not included.

Team Team Plan Player Plan
New York Yankees $47,948,013 $154,678,102
Los Angeles Dodgers 46,443,383 146,673,197
Houston Astros 45,983,006 149,208,259
Chicago Cubs 42,142,327 128,390,390
Philadelphia Phillies 40,693,427 125,316,260
Washington Nationals 38,040,510 115,272,420
New York Mets 37,904,489 105,995,796
Los Angeles Angels 37,693,954 123,310,526
Boston Red Sox 36,638,957 109,785,898
St. Louis Cardinals 36,605,662 109,004,761
Cincinnati Reds 36,264,866 102,259,051
Atlanta Braves 35,900,035 103,431,075
Colorado Rockies 35,677,222 107,816,555
Texas Rangers 34,486,502 96,394,740
Minnesota Twins 33,795,532 91,083,255
San Francisco Giants 33,447,989 99,479,274
San Diego Padres 31,569,866 90,612,337
Chicago White Sox 31,231,191 85,182,280
Arizona Diamondbacks 28,327,309 72,198,592
Oakland Athletics 26,632,368 67,334,311
Milwaukee Brewers 26,507,651 67,995,908
Toronto Blue Jays 25,106,657 65,591,449
Cleveland Indians 24,587,958 64,501,975
Detroit Tigers 23,797,418 68,939,461
Kansas City Royals 22,434,834 57,710,967
Seattle Mariners 20,051,875 50,794,528
Tampa Bay Rays 19,547,328 46,617,207
Baltimore Orioles 17,721,465 43,242,008
Pittsburgh Pirates 16,785,222 36,479,645
Miami Marlins 15,589,233 33,066,123
Totals 949,556,249 2,718,366,350

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

37th TRW Airman earns FAPAC Uniformed Services Award

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system