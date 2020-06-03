Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

3 players from PSG women’s teams test positive for virus

June 27, 2020 10:04 am
 
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain said on Saturday that three players from its women’s teams have tested positive for the coronavirus.

PSG said in a statement that one player from the main women’s team and two players from the under-19 side returned positive results.

The women’s senior team is set to resume training on Monday.

Earlier this week, PSG said three players from the men’s side and one member of staff were infected by the virus during the lockdown when they were not in contact with each other.

Advertisement

PSG said they are no longer contagious and can train as normal.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the initiatives CISA is working on to help agencies better deal with cyber risk in this free webinar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|30 Young AFCEA Bethesda Summer IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, South Korea repatriate remains of 147 Korean soldiers