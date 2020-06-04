Listen Live Sports

4 minor leaguers suspended for violating drug program

June 28, 2020 4:41 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati Reds pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez was one of four minor leaguers suspended Sunday for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Gutierrez, a 24-year-old right-hander, received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance. José Rosario, a member of the Minnesota Twins’ Dominican Summer League roster, was suspended 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

Reza Aleaziz and Juan Idrogo, minor league pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers, also received suspensions. Aleaziz was suspended 50 games after testing positive for Amphetamine, and Idrogo received a 72-game ban after testing positive for gw501516, a performance-enhancing substance.

The suspensions were announced by the Commissioner’s office.

Gutierrez went 6-11 with a 6.04 ERA in 27 starts at Triple-A Louisville last season. The 24-year-old Aleaziz went 4-0 with a 2.37 ERA in 25 relief appearances last year, mostly for Ogden of the Pioneer League.

Idrogo is a member of the Dodgers’ Dominican Summer League roster.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

