Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American defender Miazga suspended for 3 matches after fight

June 29, 2020 5:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

American defender Matt Miazga will be suspended for Reading’s next three matches after getting into a fight with Derby’s Tom Lawrence following a 2-1 loss.

Both players received red cards following the fight in the second tier League Championship on Saturday. Miazga threw a punch, received a head-butt and slapped Lawrence on the face.

Miazga, a 24-year-old from Clifton, New Jersey, has 18 appearances for the U.S. national team. He signed with Chelsea in January 2016 and was sent to Reading on loan in January 2019.

___

Advertisement

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DE National Guard keeping spirits high at testing site