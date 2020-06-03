Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

June 3, 2020 10:00 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Cleveland, ppd.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, ppd.

Toronto at St. Louis, ppd.

Detroit at Oakland, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Cleveland, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, ppd.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, ppd.

Detroit at Oakland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.

Texas (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.

Friday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, ppd.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Texas at Toronto, ppd.

Milwaukee at Boston, ppd.

Seattle at Miami, ppd.

Cleveland at Kansas City, ppd.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, ppd.

