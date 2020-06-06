Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

June 6, 2020 10:00 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Friday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, ppd.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Texas at Toronto, ppd.

Milwaukee at Boston, ppd.

Seattle at Miami, ppd.

Cleveland at Kansas City, ppd.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Cleveland at Kansas City, ppd.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Texas at Toronto, ppd.

Houston at Baltimore, ppd.

Seattle at Miami, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, ppd.

Milwaukee at Boston, ppd.

San Francisco at Oakland, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Houston (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.

Texas (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

Seattle (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

Cleveland (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.

San Francisco (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

