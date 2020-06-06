All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Friday’s Games
Houston at Baltimore, ppd.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Texas at Toronto, ppd.
Milwaukee at Boston, ppd.
Seattle at Miami, ppd.
Cleveland at Kansas City, ppd.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Cleveland at Kansas City, ppd.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Texas at Toronto, ppd.
Houston at Baltimore, ppd.
Seattle at Miami, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, ppd.
Milwaukee at Boston, ppd.
San Francisco at Oakland, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Houston (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.
Texas (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.
Seattle (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
Cleveland (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.
Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.
San Francisco (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
