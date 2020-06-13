All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Friday’s Games
Oakland at Philadelphia, ppd.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.
Toronto at Detroit, ppd.
Cleveland at Texas, ppd.
Minnesota at Kansas City, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, ppd.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Texas, ppd.
Minnesota at Kansas City, ppd.
Oakland at Philadelphia, ppd.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, ppd.
Toronto at Detroit, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Oakland (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), ppd.
Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.
Toronto (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.
Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.
Cleveland (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.
Seattle (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Cleveland, ppd.
Kansas City at Texas, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, ppd.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.