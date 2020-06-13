Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

June 13, 2020
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Philadelphia, ppd.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.

Toronto at Detroit, ppd.

Cleveland at Texas, ppd.

Minnesota at Kansas City, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, ppd.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Texas, ppd.

Minnesota at Kansas City, ppd.

Oakland at Philadelphia, ppd.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, ppd.

Toronto at Detroit, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), ppd.

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.

Toronto (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.

Cleveland (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.

Seattle (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, ppd.

Kansas City at Texas, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, ppd.

