All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Texas, ppd.
Minnesota at Kansas City, ppd.
Oakland at Philadelphia, ppd.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, ppd.
Toronto at Detroit, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Oakland at Philadelphia, ppd.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Toronto at Detroit, ppd.
Minnesota at Kansas City, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, ppd.
Cleveland at Texas, ppd.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.
Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, ppd.
Atlanta at Boston, ppd.
Baltimore at Cleveland, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.
Kansas City at Texas, ppd.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, ppd.
Houston at Seattle, ppd.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.