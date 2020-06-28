Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

June 28, 2020 10:00 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Kansas City, ppd.

Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, ppd.

Detroit at Baltimore, ppd.

St. Louis at Boston, ppd.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Texas at Houston, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Baltimore, ppd.

St. Louis at Boston, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, ppd.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Cleveland at Kansas City, ppd.

Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Texas at Houston, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

Houston (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.

Seattle (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.

Atlanta (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.

Miami (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, ppd.

Houston at Cleveland, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

Seattle at Boston, ppd.

Arizona at Kansas City, ppd.

Atlanta at Texas, ppd.

Miami at Oakland, ppd.

