All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Kansas City, ppd.
Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, ppd.
Detroit at Baltimore, ppd.
St. Louis at Boston, ppd.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Texas at Houston, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at Baltimore, ppd.
St. Louis at Boston, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, ppd.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Cleveland at Kansas City, ppd.
Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Texas at Houston, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
Houston (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.
Seattle (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.
Atlanta (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.
Miami (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, ppd.
Houston at Cleveland, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.
Seattle at Boston, ppd.
Arizona at Kansas City, ppd.
Atlanta at Texas, ppd.
Miami at Oakland, ppd.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.