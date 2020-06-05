Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Top 25 Podcast: Taking first step toward football season

June 5, 2020 10:27 am
 
< a min read
      

If there is going to be college football in the fall, the first step is getting the players back together while still fighting the coronavirus.

On The latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss the school’s plan to bring athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts.

How do you create a COVID-19-free bubble around a team of about 100 players, plus all the coaches and staff that they will need to work with when practices — hopefully — start in July? Testing. Quarantine. Hygiene. And lots of education.

Rhoades goes deep into Baylor’s plan to guard against an outbreak.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by PROPRICER: A new Federal News Network report demonstrates that DoD’s need for speed and accuracy means it has to update their acquisition processes and ensure it has quality data.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and https://appodcasts.com/category/ap-top-25-college-football/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard force surpasses Hurricane Katrina response

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system