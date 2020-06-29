Listen Live Sports

Arnsparger, Crennell win assistant coach achievement award

June 29, 2020 2:35 pm
 
The late Bill Arnsparger and Houston associate head coach Romeo Crennel have won the Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman award from the Professional Football Writers of America.

Arnsparger was behind Miami’s “No-Name Defense” and “Killer B’s” and helped three different franchises to the Super Bowl. Crennel is in his 38th season as an NFL coach and has been on the staff of five Super Bowl champion teams.

They are the 15th and 16th recipients of the Dr. Z Award, started by the PFWA in 2014 to recognize lifetime achievement among assistant coaches.

Arnsparger coached in six Super Bowls with Baltimore, Miami and San Diego and won twice with the Dolphins. Crennel coached in two Super Bowls with the Giants and four with the Patriots with five championships.

Other nominees were longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running backs coach Dick Hoak, current Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli, late defensive line coach Bobb McKittrick, late defensive coordinator Floyd Peters, late defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan and current San Francisco 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

