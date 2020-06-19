Listen Live Sports

Astros sign Correa’s brother as undrafted free agent

June 19, 2020 9:06 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have signed second baseman J.C. Correa, getting the brother of star shortstop Carlos Correa on the third try.

The Astros signed the younger Correa for $20,000, the maximum allowed for an undrafted free agent.

Houston had picked Correa in the later rounds of the last two drafts. This year’s draft was drastically cut to only five rounds because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Correa hit .245 in 14 games as a senior for Lamar University this year before the season was shortened by the virus. In 2019, he led the school with a .332 batting average, 10 home runs and 44 RBIs.

Correa played all over the infield for Lamar. The Astros announced his signing on Friday and listed him as a second baseman.

The Astros lost their first- and second-round picks this year as part of the penalty issued by Major League Baseball for their sign-stealing scandal.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

