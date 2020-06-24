AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Pocono Organics 325 and Pocono 350

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Schedule: Saturday, Pocono Organics 325, 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, Pocono 350, 4 p.m.

Track: Pocono Raceway

Race distance: Pocono Organics 325, 130 laps, 325 miles; Pocono 350, 140 laps, 350 miles

Last year: Kyle Busch won the spring race from the No. 2 starting position and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin won in the fall after starting ninth.

Last race: Ryan Blaney passed Kevin Harvick on the final lap at Talladega Superspeedway and held off Erik Jones for his first victory of the season.

Fast facts: Harvick leads Joey Logano by 23 points in the driver standings with Blaney another two points behind. … Blaney’s victory means all three Team Penske drivers have won at least one race this season. … The top eight drivers in the standings have accounted for all 13 wins in the series.

Next race: Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400, July 5, Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Pocono Green 225

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Schedule: Sunday, race, 12:30 p.m.

Track: Pocono Raceway

Race distance: 90 laps, 225 miles

Last year: Cole Custer won from the pole.

Last race: Justin Haley passed Jeb Burton for the lead and beat teammate Ross Chastain in a three-lap dash to the finish at Talladega Superspeedway, his first victory in the series.

Fast facts: Noah Gragson (two wins) leads Chase Briscoe (series-best three wins) by 15 points through 11 races. … Fifth-place Harrison Burton leads all drivers with 10 top-10 finishes.

Next race: Pennzoil 150, July 4, Indianapolis Motor Speedway,

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Pocono Organics 150

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Schedule: Saturday, race, 12:30 p.m.

Track: Pocono Raceway

Race distance: 60 laps, 150 miles

Last year: Ross Chastain won from the No. 2 starting spot

Last race: Kyle Busch won at Miami-Homestead Speedway despite starting last and going a lap down.

Fast facts: Austin Hill, winless through five races but with a top-five run in each race, leads also winless Christian Eckes by 44 points in the standings. … Two-time winner Grant Elfinger is third, another four points back.

Next race: Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, Sparta, Kentucky, July 11.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won from the pole in Abu Dhabi to end last season.

Next race: Season opener, Austria Grand Prix, July 5.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Scott Dixon, a five-time IndyCar champion, won the season opener at Texas.

Next race: GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, July 4.

Online: www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Tommy Johnson Jr. won in Funny Car at the NHRA Arizona Nationals in February.

Next event: NHRA Mello Yello event, July 11-12, Indianapolis

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

World of Outlaws AGCO Jackson Nationals, Jackson, Minnesota, June 25-27.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

