AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

NASCAR CUP SERIES

GEICO 500

Site: Talladega, Alabama

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m.

Track: Talladega Superspeedway

Race distance: 188 laps, 500 miles

Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting 11th last April.

Last race: Denny Hamlin won at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Fast facts: Kevin Harvick leads Chase Elliott by 8 points in the series standings with Joey Logano another 21 points behind. … Denny Hamlin is seventh in points but has won a series-high three races.

Next race: Pocono Organics 325, Long Pond, Pennsylvania, June 27

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Unhinged 300

Site: Talladega, Alabama

Schedule: Saturday, race, 5:30 p.m.

Track: Talladega Superspeedway

Race distance: 113 laps, 300 miles

Last year: Tyler Reddick won after starting second.

Last race: Chase Briscoe won after starting ninth at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Fast facts: Noah Gragson (two wins in 10 starts) leads Chase Briscoe (three wins) by 18 points. Harrison Burton (two wins) is third and has finished in the top 10 in all 10 races.

Next race: Pocono Green 225, Long Pond, Pennsylvania, Saturday, June 27

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Kyle Busch won at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Next race: Pocono Green 150, Long Pond, Pennsylvania, Saturday, June 27

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won from the pole in Abu Dhabi to end last season.

Next race: The season opener will be the Formula One Rolex, Austria, July 3

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Scott Dixon, a five-time IndyCar champion, won the season opener at Texas.

Next race: GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis, July 4

Online: www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Tommy Johnson Jr. won in Funny Car at the NHRA Arizona Nationals in February.

Next event: NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Event, July 11-12, Indianapolis

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Tri-State Speedway, June 19

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

