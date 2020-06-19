Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Belmont Stakes Odds Chart

June 19, 2020 5:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

The field for Saturday’s 152st Belmont Stakes:

PP Horse Trainer Jockey Odds
1. Tap It to Win Mark Casse John Velazquez 6-1
2. Sole Volante Patrick Biancone Luca Panici 9-2
3. Max Player Linda Rice Joel Rosario 15-1
4. Modernist Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 15-1
5. Farmington Road Todd Pletcher Javier Castellano 15-1
6. Fore Left Doug ONeill Jose Ortiz 30-1
7. Jungle Runner Steve Asmussen Reylu Gutierrez 50-1
8. Tiz the Law Barclay Tagg Manny Franco 6-5
9. Dr Post Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz Jr. 5-1
10. Pneumatic Steve Asmussen Ricardo Santana Jr. 8-1

Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1/8 miles. Purse: $1 million. First place: $535,000. Second place: $200,000. Third place: $110,000. Fourth place: $60,000. Fifth place: $30,000. Post time: 5:42 p.m. EDT.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
6|25 CSA Federal Summit 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen organize personal protective equipment for distribution