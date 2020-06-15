Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bills entire draft class under contract after Moss signing

June 15, 2020 4:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have their entire seven-player draft class under contract after signing running back Zack Moss to a four-year deal on Monday.

Moss was a third-round pick out of Utah, where he set career school records with 4,067 yards rushing, 38 touchdowns rushing and 41 TDs overall. He is coming off a senior season in which he had 1,416 yards rushing and 15 TDs and was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the year.

Though Moss is undersized by NFL standards at 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds, the Bills project him to compete for the primary backup role behind starter Devin Singletary.

Moss is from Hallandale Beach, Florida, and the cousin of former NFL players Santana and Sinorice Moss.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force completes energy power project at Hill AFB