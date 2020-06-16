Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Boxing returns to Mexican TV after 3-months pandemic halt

June 16, 2020 4:16 pm
 
2 min read
      

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Professional boxing is set to return to Mexican television after a three-month halt on matches due to the coronavirus pandemic, promoters said Tuesday.

The bouts are scheduled for Saturday in a television studio with no spectators.

Even under those conditions, the Mexico City boxing commission has refused to sanction the fights, citing the pandemic. Mexico has had 150,246 confirmed coronavirus cases and 17,580 deaths.

The television network TV Azteca is owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who has been a vocal critic of the economic lockdown.

Advertisement

The top fight of the Saturday bill will feature WBO super bantam weight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete.

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

“This is going to be something new, because this is the first time we are fighting without spectators and with out people cheering,” said Navarrete. “It will be strange, but we are going to try to ignore that and focus more on the fight.”

Mexico’s professional boxing resumed with one bout in the western state of Michoacan in early June. That bill featured IBF light middleweight champion Carlos “King” Molina, and also was fought with no spectators. But it wasn’t broadcast nationally.

Guillermo Brito, operations manager for fight promoter Zanfer, said that the company has had to suspend 12 planned bills over the last three months and that about 100 boxers have been left with no income.

The Mexico City boxing commission said it recognizes that “it is important to reactivate the economy, especially for the fighters, but even so, their health comes first.”

Brito said the promoter understands the concerns about the pandemic, “but we can reactivate this beautiful sport responsibly and with all the health measures.”

Those measures include prior coronavirus testing for fighters and all 18 personnel taping the match. One fighter who was supposed to be on the bill tested positive and her match was dropped.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

For a week before the matches, all the fighters will isolate at a Mexico City hotel and only have contact with a doctor assigned to check up on them. Surfaces at the weigh-in and match will be disinfected.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
6|25 CSA Federal Summit 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen organize personal protective equipment for distribution