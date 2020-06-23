Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals sign 1st round pick 3B Jordan Walker for $2.9M

June 23, 2020 5:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals signed first-round pick Jordan Walker for $2.9 million, which comes just under the slot value for the 21st overall pick, as they continued Tuesday to bring their draft selections under contract.

Walker is a power-hitting high school third baseman who was committed to play college baseball at Duke.

The Cardinals already signed their second-round pick, East Carolina outfielder Alec Burleson; third-round pick Levi Prater, a left-hander from Oklahoma; and fifth-round pick L.J. Jones, an outfielder from Long Beach State.

They club also has signed a crop of undrafted free agents that includes New Haven outfielder Matt Chamberlain; North Carolina right-hander Gianluca Dalatri; Gonzaga pitchers Mac Lardner and Nick Trogrlic-Iverson; Wheaton catcher Nick Raposo; Davenport righty Jacob Buchberger; Trinity outfielder Matt Koperniak; and Omar Sanchez, a left-hander from the B-You Prospects Academy in Puerto Rico.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: NOAA, DIA and the Army provide insight into edge computing for agencies in this free webinar.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|25 CSA Federal Summit 2020
6|30 Young AFCEA Bethesda Summer IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Veteran earns her college degree at 62