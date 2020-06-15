Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Casillas won’t seek presidency of Spanish soccer federation

June 15, 2020 7:40 am
 
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas said Monday he will not run for the presidency of the Spanish soccer federation.

Casillas said the main reason that led him to change his mind was “the exceptional social, economic and health situation that our country is suffering.”

“This makes the elections take a back seat,” the 39-year-old former Spain captain said in a statement published on Twitter. “I think it is time to add and not divide.”

Casillas had announced his candidacy in February, saying he wanted to raise the federation to the same level of Spanish soccer, which he called “the best in the world.”

Advertisement

He said his decision does not mean “a closed door for the future.”

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

“I wanted a fair, transparent and truly participatory electoral process, looking for the best for Spanish football,” he said. “I hope that in the next elections it can happen with me or with other candidates.”

This year’s elections have been set for August.

Luis Rubiales is the current federation president. He took over in 2018.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force completes energy power project at Hill AFB