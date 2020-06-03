Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Chargers re-sign defensive lineman Damion Square

June 3, 2020 1:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Defensive lineman Damion Square has re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, the franchise said Wednesday.

Square will be going into his eighth season in the league and seventh with the Chargers. He has appeared in every game the past three seasons, including 15 starts.

The 6-foot-2, 293-pound nose tackle had a career-high 56 tackles last season, including 11 against Chicago on Oct. 27.

Square has appeared in 75 career games with 23 starts. He has 100 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 quarterback sacks.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by PROPRICER: A new Federal News Network report demonstrates that DoD’s need for speed and accuracy means it has to update their acquisition processes and ensure it has quality data.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
6|3 AFCEA Washington, DC June Luncheon - 5G
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP-45 Pelicans return after eight month deployment

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system